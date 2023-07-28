SC Lottery
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant

By Steven Ardary and Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting outside of a Dorchester Road restaurant early Friday morning.

Maya Jennifer Simmons, 30, of Ladson, died shortly before 3 a.m. from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

Officers responded to the Bloom Room around 2:15 a.m. Friday and found a woman on the ground who had been shot.

An incident report states people were attempting CPR on the woman when first responders arrived, and EMS took over life-saving measures.

She later died at a hospital, O’Neal says.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting.

