Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting outside of a Dorchester Road restaurant early Friday morning.

Maya Jennifer Simmons, 30, of Ladson, died shortly before 3 a.m. from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

Officers responded to the Bloom Room around 2:15 a.m. Friday and found a woman on the ground who had been shot.

An incident report states people were attempting CPR on the woman when first responders arrived, and EMS took over life-saving measures.

She later died at a hospital, O’Neal says.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.