SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest woman after making bomb threat against Trident Medical Center

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a woman has been arrested in connection...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a woman has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat to a hospital.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a woman has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat to a hospital.

Shannon Denise Webb, 24, was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat, jail records state.

Deputies received a call on Tuesday from Trident Medical Center for reports of Webb making threats to blow up the hospital, according to a Facebook post.

After Trident had asked for a welfare check on Webb, deputies went to her home and made contact with her, the sheriff’s office says.

Webb admitted to deputies that she made the threat, because she was upset about being forced to move out of a home, the post says.

It goes on to say that Webb was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Webb was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center. A bond was set for $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance
A South Carolina appeals court has reversed a lower court decision, essentially throwing out a...
Court reverses ruling on lawsuit involving reality show ‘Southern Charm’
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a man was arrested after fleeing from officers during...
Report: Man arrested in connection to Mt. Pleasant police chase

Latest News

Dashcam video from Summerville Police details the efforts police made to get through a closed...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing charges after fleeing from officers...
Man arrested in connection to N. Charleston police chase
Raynard Prioleau, 32, is charged with attempted murder
Folly Beach employee charged in stabbing of fellow employee
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say