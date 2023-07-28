Deputies arrest woman after making bomb threat against Trident Medical Center

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a woman has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat to a hospital.

Shannon Denise Webb, 24, was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat, jail records state.

Deputies received a call on Tuesday from Trident Medical Center for reports of Webb making threats to blow up the hospital, according to a Facebook post.

After Trident had asked for a welfare check on Webb, deputies went to her home and made contact with her, the sheriff’s office says.

Webb admitted to deputies that she made the threat, because she was upset about being forced to move out of a home, the post says.

It goes on to say that Webb was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Webb was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center. A bond was set for $20,000.

