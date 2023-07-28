SC Lottery
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a homicide investigation.

Deputies were called to a location near Walker Drive outside of Eutawville around 7 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. He said deputies found a 22-year-old Goose Creek man dead at the scene.

“We’ve been working this case non-stop since we got the call early this morning,” Ravenell said. “If anyone knows anything about either of these two, please call us.”

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

