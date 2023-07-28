Folly Beach employee charged in stabbing of fellow employee

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach Police say they have charged a Folly Beach Public Works employee in a Thursday stabbing incident.

Raynard Prioleau, 32, is charged with attempted murder in the incident, which occurred before 10 a.m. at the city’s Public Works Building, police spokesperson Cierra Mitchell said.

The victim, another city employee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Prioleau, was quickly arrested after the incident and has been fired from his job with Folly Beach, Mitchell said.

Police described the stabbing as “an isolated incident with no threat to the public.”

Prioleau was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

