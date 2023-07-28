Man arrested in connection to N. Charleston police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing charges after fleeing from officers on Wednesday.

John Henry Simmons, 43, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, jail records state.

They say on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m., officers were notified of a gold Sedan traveling down Craig Road toward Remount Road with no license plate.

An officer pulled onto Craig Road where they saw the vehicle pull into the Advanced Auto Parts parking lot at the intersection of the two roads, an incident report states.

After the officer got behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off and drove back onto Craig Road before turning onto an unnamed street, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that after the vehicle drove through fabric construction fencing, the driver then fled from the vehicle while it was still moving.

The officer then chased the driver and arrested him in the front yard of a home on Jedi Street, the incident report states.

The driver then told the officer that he had swallowed a gram of fentanyl, and EMS was called to the scene to take him to a hospital, according to the report.

It goes on to say that assisting officers detained a woman who was the passenger of the vehicle. Her identity was not released.

The Sedan’s Vehicle Identification Number was checked and came back to a 1999 Infiniti G20, which was the vehicle that Simmons was driving at the time, the report states.

Officers were also able to determine that the vehicle was not stolen, the report states.

Simmons was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond was set for $50,000.

