Man in custody after Goose Creek Police chase on stolen motorcycle

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
An officer attempted to pull over a man on a motorcycle near Pandora Drive when he fled from the area, Chief L.J. Roscoe said.(KKTV)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle Thursday night.

An officer attempted to pull over a man on a motorcycle near Pandora Drive in Goose Creek when he fled from the area, Chief L.J. Roscoe said.

A police K-9 tracked the man in an abandoned car in a car lot near Riverside Circle and Old Black River Road, Roscoe said.

Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Mount Pleasant.

Booking information, including the man’s name, has not yet been released. He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of stolen property.

