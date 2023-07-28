Man out on bond arrested after 2 pounds of marijuana found during search

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a narcotics investigation that involved a high-speed chase and the seizure of illegal drugs.

Will Mitchum, Jr., 31, of Orangeburg, is charged with possession of amphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The sheriff’s office said Mitchum also faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, third or subsequent count of operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light, and driving under suspension, third or subsequent count.

Narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office attempted to pull Mitchum over near Old Edisto Drive on July 12, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. They pursued Mitchum at a high rate of speed down Bamberg Highway and onto Legrand Smoak Road.

The sheriff said Mitchum drove his vehicle into a backyard in Cordova and struck several boats before bailing out.

Mitchum was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his home on Pops Drive.

Deputies found two pounds of marijuana, amphetamine pills, ammunition and a weapon.

Ravenell said Mitchum had previous drug charges from 2021.

“Oddly enough, he was out on bond for a stack of other drug charges,” Ravenell said. “Hopefully we can keep him from dealing in this junk for a while.”

