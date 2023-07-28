MUSC gets final approval from BAR on new $70M classroom, research building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina has received final approval from the City of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review for a new multistory building downtown.

The six-story, $70 million structure will be the new home of MUSC’s College of Health Professions.

The College of Health Professions houses a total of 13 programs such as MUSC’s rehab programs, like physical and speech therapies, and their anesthesia program.

Dean Dr. Zoher Kapasi said the new building is needed due to a 37% growth since 2018. He said they are running out of room and have to hold classes and labs elsewhere on campus, sometimes even splitting the classes.

Kapasi said the fields they train are in high demand. The new building could help more people, especially in rural areas, get the care they need.

“In fact, there’s a tremendous shortage of professionals that we train in our college,” Kapasi said. “Clearly, the professions that we train in our college-for example physician assistant, physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist – all of these are the value option in health care, right? I mean, these can become the front-line providers for a lot of conditions.”

Kapasi said they anticipate breaking ground on the building in November and hope to finish it around June 2025.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.