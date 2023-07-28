N. Charleston Police investigate deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating after a woman was found shot outside of a Dorchester Road restaurant early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Bloom Room around 2:15 a.m. Friday and found a woman on the ground who had been shot.
A police report states people were attempting CPR on the woman when officers arrived.
Officers and EMS took over life-saving measures but the woman died.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
