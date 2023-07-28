SC Lottery
N. Charleston police investigating after shooting victim dies at hospital

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.

Officers responded to a report of hearing gunshots in the area of Sorentrue Avenue and South Allen Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

A person in the area flagged officers down and said someone had been shot on Sorentrue Avenue and taken to a hospital, a report states.

The man died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

