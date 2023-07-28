N. Charleston police investigating after shooting victim dies at hospital
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.
Officers responded to a report of hearing gunshots in the area of Sorentrue Avenue and South Allen Drive just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
A person in the area flagged officers down and said someone had been shot on Sorentrue Avenue and taken to a hospital, a report states.
The man died at the hospital, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
