New study to address training, resources for shipboard fires at Charleston Ports

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston City Council voted unanimously to approve a study identifying and addressing risks for onboard ship fires at Charleston Ports.

The study is being funded by a grant received from the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs totaling $247,381.

The main goal of this study is to ensure marine firefighters and port workers have the proper training and resources to act in an emergency.

“It’s going to really help us and tell us what we need to know to protect our city on the waterways,” North Charleston City Councilmember Jerome Heyward said.

Shipboard fires are different from a typical fire response due to the severity of the spread and what dangers it could pose.

“Ship fires are very unique fires,” Fire Chief Greg Bulanow said. “They don’t happen often but when they do, they require specialized training and equipment and a lot of resources.”

Bulanow adds they can start from a variety of sources.

“Chemical reactions from hazardous materials, it could be mechanical malfunctions or electrical fires. These ships are very large and complex, so there’s certainly a potential for fires on board.”

Representatives say safety is the number one objective for this study, but it is also acting as a preventative measure to avoid the chance of stopping production.

“We recognize a major incident on a ship that could potentially block the channel, that could be catastrophic, not only to our community but he state’s economy,” Bulanow said.

Port employment makes up around one in 10 South Carolina jobs, according to the South Carolina Ports Authority.

The study is set to begin immediately following the recent approval at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Representatives say the study will cap off with a finished report at around 25 weeks.

