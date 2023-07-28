SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train barreling toward a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car that was hit by the train. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect.(Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and assault. Jordan Steinke was acquitted of the third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter.

Steinke was the first of two officers to go to trial over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash that left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured.

Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another officer she was helping was parked on the tracks even though they can be seen on her body camera footage along with two railroad crossing signs. Steinke said she was focused on the threat that could come from Rios-Gonzalez and her pickup truck, not the ground.

Steinke said she put Rios-Gonzalez in the other officer’s vehicle because it was the nearest spot to temporarily hold her. She said she didn’t know the train was coming until just before it hit.

There was no jury in Steinke’s trial, which started Monday. Instead, Judge Timothy Kerns listened to the evidence and issued the verdict.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the officer was acquitted of the charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, not manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed a 31-year-old woman who had been reported...
Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests
The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Latest News

The North Charleston City Council voted unanimously to approve a study identifying and...
New study to address training, resources for shipboard fires at Charleston Ports
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a woman has been arrested in connection...
Deputies arrest woman after making bomb threat against Trident Medical Center
The six-story, $70 million structure will be the new home of MUSC’s College of Health...
MUSC gets final approval from BAR on new $70M classroom, research building