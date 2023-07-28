SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say was kidnapped early Friday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday afternoon it has located a woman reported kidnapped early Friday morning.

Darlene Baker, 31, who is also known as Darlene Locklear, had been reported abducted from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive at approximately 1 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post. Investigators said she had been taken against her will in what they described as a 2006 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a factory spoiler and possibly Virginia or North Carolina temporary tags.

A witness told investigators the abductor is known as “Chris” and is described as a 29 to 30-year-old man, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 135 to 140 pounds with thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist. “Chris” may have family in the Glover Street area.

Police called off a news conference they had scheduled for 3 p.m. amid the news Baker had been found.

“The case is under investigation and we have no further comment at this time,” police said in a statement.

There was no word on whether police had located the man described as Baker’s abductor or the vehicle involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance
A South Carolina appeals court has reversed a lower court decision, essentially throwing out a...
Court reverses ruling on lawsuit involving reality show ‘Southern Charm’
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a man was arrested after fleeing from officers during...
Report: Man arrested in connection to Mt. Pleasant police chase

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing charges after fleeing from officers...
Man arrested in connection to N. Charleston police chase
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Police searching for kidnapped Orangeburg woman
Raynard Prioleau, 32, is charged with attempted murder
Folly Beach employee charged in stabbing of fellow employee
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Man identified in alleged road rage incident with gunfire, deputies say