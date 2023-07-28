SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Orangeburg Police search for woman kidnapped early Friday morning

Orangeburg Police say 31-year-old Darlene Baker was abducted early Friday morning from a Old...
Orangeburg Police say 31-year-old Darlene Baker was abducted early Friday morning from a Old Edisto Drive business.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say was kidnapped early Friday morning.

Police say Darlene Baker, 31, who is also known as Darlene Locklear, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive at approximately 1 a.m.

Police said on their Facebook page she was taken against her will in a 2006 to 2016 white Chevrolet Impala with a factory spoiler and possibly Virginia or North Carolina temporary tags.

Police say Darlene Baker, 31, who is also known as Darlene Locklear, was allegedly kidnapped...
Police say Darlene Baker, 31, who is also known as Darlene Locklear, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive at approximately 1 a.m.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)

A witness told investigators the abductor is known as “Chris” and is described as a 29 to 30-year-old man, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 135 to 140 pounds with thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist. “Chris” may have family in the Glover Street area.

Baker is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has a tattoo of the word “turtle” and an arrow on her neck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
Charleston County deputies are working to determine the identity of a man who fired a shot from...
Deputies investigating alleged road rage incident with gunfire
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people...
Charleston Police asks for help identifying two in downtown disturbance
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a man was arrested after fleeing from officers during...
Report: Man arrested in connection to Mt. Pleasant police chase
A South Carolina appeals court has reversed a lower court decision, essentially throwing out a...
Court reverses ruling on lawsuit involving reality show ‘Southern Charm’

Latest News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two...
VIDEO: Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide
Women surfers of all ages will be competing at Folly Beach this weekend.
Women surfers of all ages compete on Folly Beach
The Folly Beach Wahine Classic returns for its 21st year this weekend at the washout on Folly...
VIDEO: Women surfers of all ages compete on Folly Beach
The Preservation Society of Charleston and Anson Street African Burial Ground Project are...
$50,000 grant awarded to protect Black burial sites in Charleston