SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SCHSL moves football state title games to SC State

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League announced on Thursday that the 2023 state championship football games for all five classes will be played at Dawson Stadium at South Carolina State.

“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having SC State serve as the host site for our Football State Finals,” Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL said in a statement.

The championship games are scheduled to take place from November 30th to December 2nd.

This will be the first time that all five classes will hold their title game at SC State.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Dashon Pitts says he was attacked by other inmates and left for dead.
SC pays inmate $100K after 2018 prison attack lawsuit
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Search ends for body of infant swept away by flood that killed sister, mother, 4 others
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Attorneys for a woman found injured in a James Island hit and run more than a month ago will...
James Is. hit-and-run victim’s family calls for additional resources

Latest News

VIDEO: Porter-Gaud football kicks off year 5 under HC Brad Bowles
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC
College of Charleston's head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players in the second half against...
CofC Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Opponents
The Citadel Football
The Citadel picked to finish 8th in SoCon preseason coaches poll