SCHSL moves football state title games to SC State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League announced on Thursday that the 2023 state championship football games for all five classes will be played at Dawson Stadium at South Carolina State.

“We are excited about the move and are looking forward to having SC State serve as the host site for our Football State Finals,” Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL said in a statement.

The championship games are scheduled to take place from November 30th to December 2nd.

This will be the first time that all five classes will hold their title game at SC State.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.