Tropical moisture will lead to cloudier, wetter Friday!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure moving onshore in north Florida is helping to bring in abundant tropical moisture that will lead to a cloudier, and wetter, today. Scattered showers and downpours will be possible off and on today to go with a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds, and rain at times, will prevent temperatures from climbing into the 90s this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today. A few showers and storms may continue overnight with another chance of showers and storms on the way for Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer with a little more sunshine expected. Fewer storms and more sunshine is expected on Sunday as the tropical moisture exits the area. It will be a hotter day with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values between 105-110°.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is up to a 60% chance of development over the next 7 days according to the National Hurricane Center. Most models develop this disturbance into Tropical Storm Emily by early next week. All indications show this curving out to sea quickly, bringing no threat to any land areas. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 95.

