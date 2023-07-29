1 dead in Dorchester Co. collision involving motorcycle, tractor trailer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in Dorchester County Friday night.

It happened around 8:12 p.m. on US Hwy 17A near Waddle Lane, about 7 miles south of Ridgeville, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The driver of a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle was attempting to make a left turn onto US Hwy 17A from a private drive, when they collided with a tractor trailer that was traveling north on US Hwy 17A, Butler said.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was the sole occupant, died on scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, who was the sole occupant, was uninjured, Butler said.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver of the motorcycle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

