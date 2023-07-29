1 displaced in early-morning Burton house fire

SC Lottery
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a woman has been displaced after an early-morning house fire in Burton Saturday.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS and Sherriff’s Office, responded to a house fire on Moultrie Circle in Grays Hill, according to a release from the district.

Emergency crews responded after a neighbor spotted a fire under a mobile home, and was able to call 911, as well as get the resident out.

Authorities do not believe the home had working smoke alarms.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, leaving the home with limited damages inside.

The release says an adult female resident was displaced but was uninjured and did not need Red Cross assistance.

This was the second fire in the previous six hours for Burton firefighters. Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night, they responded to a fire alarm at a residence on Castle Rock Road.

Fire crews found a smoke-filled home due to a pan left on the stove. The release says the fire left minor damage to the kitchen area.

The Burton Fire District says they have responded to more fires so far in 2023 than they did at this same time last year.

Earlier this week, they responded to a home on Walnut Street in Shell Point that left four people displaced.

The district says that they have responded to 23 reported house fires so far this year, compared to 21 at the same time in 2022.

