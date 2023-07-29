Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Dorchester Co. collision involving tractor trailer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision involving a tractor trailer in Dorchester County Friday night.

71-year-old William Morgan, of Adams Run, was killed in that collision, according to Coroner Paul Brouthers.

The incident happened around 8:12 p.m. on US Hwy 17A near Waddle Lane, about 7 miles south of Ridgeville, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

Morgan, while driving a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was attempting to make a left turn onto US Hwy 17A from a private drive, when he collided with a tractor trailer that was traveling north on US Hwy 17A, Butler said.

Morgan, who was the sole occupant of the motorcycle, died on scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, who was the sole occupant, was uninjured, Butler said.

