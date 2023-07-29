Curet Cruises as RiverDogs Return to Win Column

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Yoniel Curet struck out 11 batters in 4.1 hitless innings to help guide the Charleston RiverDogs to a 6-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The victory moved the RiverDogs back to 10 games over the .500 mark in the second half. Catcher Julio Meza enjoyed a big night at the plate, finishing 3-4 with a pair of runs batted in.

The RiverDogs (19-9, 46-48) jumped out of the gates quickly to erase the sour taste from Thursday’s shocking defeat. Cooper Kinney singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch thrown by Jared Johnson. An Xavier Isaac groundball was the second out of the inning, but Ryan Spikes laced an RBI single to center to start the scoring. In his first game with the RiverDogs since late April, Ryan Cermak doubled the lead with a two-bagger into the left-field corner.

The second inning was also productive for the home team. Meza reached via infield hit with one out and scampered to third on an ensuing double from Edwin Barragan. Chandler Simpson took advantage, beating out an infield single as the RiverDogs third run of the night crossed the plate.

Augusta (12-15, 43-49) closed the gap in the top of the third. Ian Seymour, working as part of his rehab assignment, allowed a single to Dawson Dimon and walked E.J. Exposito with two outs as he reached his pitch limit. Jack Hartman entered from the bullpen and surrendered an RBI single to Jeremy Celedonio before a wild pitch brought the GreenJackets within 3-2. Seymour was charged with two runs in 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

Beginning with the bottom of the fifth inning, the two sides exchanged single runs over the next five half-innings. Two of the RiverDogs runs were brought in by Meza and the third came courtesy of Isaac. Augusta scored two unearned runs thanks to a pair of throwing errors from the Charleston defense.

That exchange ended the scoring with the RiverDogs still in front 6-4. Curet registered his career-high in strikeouts despite allowing a pair of unearned runs. His ERA lowered to 2.37 for the season. Matt Wyatt earned the save with 1.2 innings of scoreless work to close the night.

Barragan joined Meza with multiple hits as part of the RiverDogs 11-hit showing. Augusta closed the night with only four hits from four different players.

Ballpark Fun

At some point during each home game this season, the RiverDogs welcome a child to the field to clean home plate as part of a partnership with Window Ninjas. In this game, the lucky child was Xander Isaac, the younger brother of RiverDogs first baseman, and Rays 2022 first round draft pick, Xavier Isaac.

The series will continue Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Jonny Cuevas (4-6, 6.25) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs in a showdown with Augusta LHP Adam Shoemaker (0-6, 7.88). For the final time this season, the RiverDogs will suit up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de La Diversion initiative.

