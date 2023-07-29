On and off rain today, heating up later this weekend!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low pressure that moved inland earlier yesterday Florida will meander across Georgia and South Carolina coastal areas today, keeping showers and storms in the forecast at any point in the day. With the clouds and activity, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Fewer storms and more sunshine is expected on Sunday as the tropical moisture exits the area. It will be a hotter day with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values between 105-110°. Monday will be hot in the mid 90s and our shower and storm chance at 30%. A front will approach our area on Tuesday, scattered showers and storms are likely with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We stay near 90 degrees later in the week with a few showers and storms possible each day.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is up to a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days according to the National Hurricane Center. Most models develop this disturbance into Tropical Storm Emily by early next week. All indications show this curving out to sea quickly, bringing no threat to any land areas. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 77.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms. High 94. Low 77.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 95. Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91. Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 74.

