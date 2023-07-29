SCDOT: Lane shifts to begin Monday for Berlin G. Myers Parkway project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - If you live or commute in the Summerville area, you may want to know of a few changes coming to the roads near you.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is set to begin Phase III of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project, which will involve traffic shifts to both the North and Southbound lanes.

The shifts, scheduled to begin on Sunday, involve relocating southbound traffic from the old lanes to the newly-constructed ramp.(SCDOT) (South Carolina Dept. of Transportation)

This shift was originally set to begin overnight on Sunday, but officials changed it to Monday due to rain.

Starting in the early hours of Monday morning, SCDOT will move the Southbound lane to an empty alternate route.

After the shift, southbound traffic will be shifted to the new ramp and northbound traffic will be shifted to the former southbound lanes.(SCDOT) (South Carolina Dept. of Transportation)

Northbound travel will then shift to the middle section so construction can begin in the normal lane to the right.

“By shifting these lanes, we’re allowing traffic to continue without lane closures, interruptions, so there will be flow of traffic in both directions,” SCDOT representative Ginny Jones said.

The shift is part of a multi-phase project to redevelop the area around Berlin G. Myers, addressing problems with traffic, infrastructure, flooding and accessibility in the area.

A lane shift will give them enough room to build an overpass over East Carolina Avenue and extend the road 3.25 miles, according to the SCDOT.

Summerville drivers said commuting in the area can be overwhelming, some calling Berlin G. Myers a ‘traffic nightmare.’

“There’s been a significant increase in traffic,” Hunter Lawrimore said. “The area is blowing up and the infrastructure is not set up to handle the amount of people we have moving into the area.”

Lawrimore added he’d liked to see growth, but hopes the new project will work to balance it.

“Hopefully, it brings less congestion, less traffic. Hopefully, it’ll allow for an easy way to get around Summerville and not be stuck with traffic light after traffic light.”

This project is several years in the making and SCDOT is hopeful that it will be finished by Summer 2026.

“Folks generally won’t be driving at the time we’re gonna have this happening, which is on purpose because we don’t want to interfere with traffic as much as possible,” Jones said. “We would hope anyone who’s in the area would just be cautious, pay attention, be alert and look out for our workers.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.