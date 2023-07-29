Willie’s Roadside Farmer’s Market opens officially

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - From peaches to pineapples and potatoes to tomatoes, Willie’s Roadside Farmer’s Market at Boone Hall Plantation has officially cut the ribbon for their grand opening.

Willie’s Roadside is named in honor of Boone Hall’s former owner, Willie McRae, who died in 2020.

Just before he passed, the McRae family entered Boone Hall Plantation into a conservation easement agreement with the Lowcountry Land Trust. It is one of the largest of its kind in South Carolina history.

This agreement means all 738 acres of the plantation will remain preserved and protected for generations to come.

McRae had a vision of bringing the finest produce to the Lowcountry with this project, which was supposed to start back in 2020, but was put to a halt because of the pandemic.

State and local officials spoke at the ribbon cutting, referring to McRae as a character of agriculture.

“Being commissioner is a privilege to work with him,” Hugh Weathers, South Carolina commissioner of agriculture, said. “Always thinking ahead, what we could do next. When he made the conservation easement decision for this property, it just spoke volumes about how he prioritized things.”

Elizabeth McRae Peterson, the sister of the building’s namesake, thanked the team who has worked hard to make this “dream” possible.

Weathers says this project is just another way for the Lowcountry to have a true farm-to-table experience.

“Well, people should know farmer’s markets are a good place to go and engage and find out who’s growing your food,” Weathers said. “The closer the vine was grown, the better for all of us. Just one more great example of how farmers and consumers can get together.”

Willie’s Roadside Farmer’s Market is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all to enjoy.

