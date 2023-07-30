SC Lottery
2 injured following shooting in Jasper County

(Canva)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JASPER, S.C (WTOC) - Two people are injured after a shooting in Jasper County Saturday.

Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call off of Miranda Drive in the Ridgeland area of Jasper County around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the residence had sustained damage from multiple gunshots.

One male and one female victim were struck in the leg by bullets.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information to please call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843)726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. Please reference JCSO case #23S20012.

