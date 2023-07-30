SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Dorchester Co. collision involving tractor trailer
A Colleton County toddler was mauled by several dogs in early July, and his mom says he's still...
Colleton Co. toddler bears emotional and physical scars of dog mauling
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Dorchester Co. collision involving tractor trailer
Mary Murray Road will be closed for paving Sunday night.
VIDEO: Mary Murray Road to close Sunday night for paving
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island