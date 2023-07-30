SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff in tribute to fallen Newberry officer

The American Flag on a sunny day in Shenandoah.
The American Flag on a sunny day in Shenandoah.(WHSV)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday in tribute to Lieutenant Michael Wood, Jr.

Wood, 48, died after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night while he was on duty.

Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.(The City of Newberry)

The crash happened along S.C. Highway 395 in Newberry around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nance Street and Dixie Drive.

In 2003, Wood began his career at the Newberry Police Department. He was promoted to Corporal in 2006, Sergeant in 2008 and Lieutenant in 2017.

Wood will be honored at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

On Sunday, the family received friends for a private viewing at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Transportation officials said a Colleton County road will be closed for a week while repairs...
SC Dept. of Transportation closing Colleton Co. road to repair pipe

Latest News

The Folly Beach Wahine Classic just celebrated its 21st year of females taking over the ocean...
Women empowered by waves at 21st annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic
VIDEO: Women empowered by waves at 21st annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic
The council board, made up of nine African American and Hispanic-Latino students from Berkeley,...
Nonprofit, POC Youth Council to address inclusion in education, school year goals
VIDEO: College of Charleston to host hiring event
VIDEO: Berkeley electric cooperative recycling initiative