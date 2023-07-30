Heating up today with a few storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The area of low pressure responsible for yesterday’s rain will continue to move out of the area today. As a result, this afternoon will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s and heat index values between 105-110°. Storm coverage will increase later this evening through tonight as a disturbance along with a front approaches the area. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be likely in any storm, a severe storm can’t be ruled out. Monday will be hot in the mid 90s and our shower and storm chance at 30%. A front will stall nearby early next week; scattered showers and storms are likely with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We stay near 90 degrees later in the week with a few showers and storms possible each day.

TROPICS: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is up to a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days according to the National Hurricane Center. Most models develop this disturbance into Tropical Storm Emily by early next week. All indications show this curving out to sea quickly, bringing no threat to any land areas. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 94. Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 92. Low 75.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91. Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89, Low 76.

