Nonprofit, POC Youth Council to address inclusion in education, school year goals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local nonprofit Tri-County Cradle to Career has announced a partnership with the Lowcountry’s youth to address issues surrounding the people of color community in education.

The goal of the council is to bring awareness to issues and struggles the people of color community may face within education and give every child the chance to succeed in school and life.

Organizers say this new council is the first of its kind for the area and it is completely youth-driven.

The council board, made up of nine African American and Hispanic-Latino students from Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, hosted their first meeting at the College of Charleston on Sunday.

Each took turns stepping up to the podium, detailing their agenda for the 2023-2024 school year, including efforts to aid struggles with inclusion and community, disabilities, racial bias and more.

Organizers say a big objective is to ensure that the youth who are people of color are given the platform to be involved in the shaping of their futures while also being granted a safe space to share the struggles or experiences they may face.

“We know there are youth who are always left behind,” Tri-County Cradle to Career Chief Program Officer Vanessa Lambright said. “There are youth who don’t see themselves in the actual lives they are living. And they’re told everyday, often in the media, definitely in the education system, and in their communities that they don’t matter.”

Several students on the board shared their personal experiences related to mental struggles, unfair treatment and lack of community within their schools in the past.

They say they hope this new council can change that for them and other POC youth who feel unseen or unheard within their education.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.