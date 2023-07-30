SC Lottery
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West Ashley that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
While traveling on Highway 61 near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, an officer was approached by a man at approximately 11:10 p.m. who claimed he was robbed and shot, according to police spokesperson Anthony Gibson.

EMS was called to the scene and treated the man before taking him to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation revealed that the victim had picked up an unknown suspect in West Ashley, where the suspect robbed him of his vehicle and shot him, Gibson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

