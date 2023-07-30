SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RiverDogs, GreenJackets postponed by unplayable field conditions

The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was postponed...
The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Gates will open at 2:00. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets dated for Saturday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2023 regular season game within 24 hours. A ticket dated for Sunday will be good for entry to both contests.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed a 31-year-old woman who had been reported...
Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
The North Charleston Police Department said a man shot multiple times died at a hospital.
Coroner IDs 26-year-old man in N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

The victory moved the RiverDogs back to 10 games over the .500 mark in the second half.
Curet Cruises as RiverDogs Return to Win Column
The Charleston RiverDogs held an 8-0 lead when the eighth inning began at Joseph P. Riley, Jr....
Augusta scores 15 runs in final 2 innings to stun RiverDogs
The Charleston RiverDogs erased a three-run deficit midway through the ballgame, en route to a...
RiverDogs come from behind, win sixth straight
VIDEO: RiverDogs come back to def. GreenJackets, 7-4, win sixth straight