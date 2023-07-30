RiverDogs, GreenJackets postponed by unplayable field conditions

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Augusta GreenJackets was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Gates will open at 2:00. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets dated for Saturday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2023 regular season game within 24 hours. A ticket dated for Sunday will be good for entry to both contests.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.