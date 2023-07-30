SC Dept. of Transportation closing Colleton Co. road to repair pipe

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Transportation officials said a Colleton County road will be closed for a week while repairs are performed on a crossline pipe.

Scuffletown Road from Sniders Highway to Brick Road will be closed beginning Monday at 8 a.m. and lasting through Friday at 5 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

Officials said access to homes and property in the affected area will only be available from the southern end of Scuffletown Road.

Fire Hill Road and Brick Road are suggested alternate routes.

SCDOT will place signs in the area to assist drivers.

