U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island

The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island on Saturday.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island on Saturday.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District says they are searching for a man in the water off of Sullivan’s Island near red buoy 2 off station 13.

They say the man was last seen wearing pink and blue swim trunks with palm trees on it.

Partner agency crews are also assisting with the search, according to the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

