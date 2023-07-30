U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island on Saturday.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District says they are searching for a man in the water off of Sullivan’s Island near red buoy 2 off station 13.

They say the man was last seen wearing pink and blue swim trunks with palm trees on it.

Partner agency crews are also assisting with the search, according to the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

