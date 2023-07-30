SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Dorchester Co. collision involving tractor trailer
A Colleton County toddler was mauled by several dogs in early July, and his mom says he's still...
Colleton Co. toddler bears emotional and physical scars of dog mauling
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Latest News

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say
The Folly Beach Wahine Classic just celebrated its 21st year of females taking over the ocean...
Women empowered by waves at 21st annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic
Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE:...
Dashcam video shows officers pulling man from burning car
Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot