SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Women empowered by waves at 21st annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic

The Folly Beach Wahine Classic just celebrated its 21st year of females taking over the ocean...
The Folly Beach Wahine Classic just celebrated its 21st year of females taking over the ocean in a traditionally male-dominated sport.(Live5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The longest-running all-female surf contest on the East Coast has officially wrapped up with one big splash.

The Folly Beach Wahine Classic just celebrated its 21st year of females taking over the ocean in a traditionally male-dominated sport. Over 250 women hit the waves Sundayfrom as young as three years old all the way to 73.

The girls went out in 10-to-15-minute heats in their age groups, were scored by the judges and the winners took home a variety of prizes.

“Twenty-one years ago, there weren’t as many women in surfing and more recently, a lot more women have taken up surfing,” Nicole Elko, the director of the Folly Beach Wahine Classic, said. “A lot of younger girls get to see their moms, their grandmas crushing it winning surf contests. So, it’s really empowering, and it gives them the courage to get out there.”

Elko says they also had a sustainability raffle for other prizes to be more plastic-free. This event was partnered with local ocean-based non-profits like the Charleston Surfrider and Waves 4 Women.

“It is such a joyful event,” Elko said. “It makes us all so happy. We’ve all known each other for many years. We welcome new girls all the time and just to see everyone out here enjoying the day, catching waves and just feeling so strong and happy is what it’s all about.”

Click here to view the results of this weekend’s competition.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Dorchester Co. collision involving tractor trailer
A Colleton County toddler was mauled by several dogs in early July, and his mom says he's still...
Colleton Co. toddler bears emotional and physical scars of dog mauling
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Latest News

Unionized dockworkers have the right to staff every job at a new container terminal in South...
Dockworkers union wins state appeal in dispute over new terminal jobs
The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
VIDEO: Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Dorchester Co. collision involving tractor trailer