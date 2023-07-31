SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says

The siblings' dog also died in the crash. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Three siblings were among four people killed in a crash early Friday morning in Georgia, according to officials.

The three siblings were identified by a family member in a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, 14-year-old Jovany, 18-year-old Brenda, and 21-year-old Carl Pamphile were all killed just after 1 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the I-285 exit after their vehicle clipped another car, crashed into a tree, and caught fire.

The family’s beloved dog Zoe also died in the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

The fourth person killed in the crash was in the same vehicle as the three other victims but has not yet been identified by officials. According to WANF, the unidentified victim was female.

Donations can be made to the Pamphile family’s GoFundMe account to help support memorial costs for the siblings.

Officials said the person in the clipped car was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. No further information has been released on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan
DD4 will be opening its first new school in nearly 25 years in 2024, a new middle school next...
Dorchester Dist. 4 to consolidate middle schools when new campus opens in 2024
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70