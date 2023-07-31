Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project to begin in mid-August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Work is set to begin in about two weeks to replace an aging bridge on Daniel Island.

Work to replace the Beresford Creek Bridge will begin on Aug. 15 and will last for approximately nine months, Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

During construction, traffic will be rerouted based on where area residents live. Those living to the west of the project area will be routed to Clements Ferry Road, while those living to the east of the project will be routed to Seven Farms Road and River Landing Drive.

The new bridge, when completed, will allow for unrestricted vehicle access and will feature an 8-foot-wide multi-use path designed to strengthen bike and pedestrian connectivity along the Daniel Island Drive Corridor.

“The bridge over Beresford Creek provides an important connection for Daniel Island residents, and this new and improved structure – with added bike and pedestrian access – is exactly the kind of quality of life improvement that we’re committed to making for our residents on Daniel Island, Johns Island and everywhere in between,” Charleston Mayor John Teckelenburg said.

