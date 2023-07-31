SC Lottery
Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek

A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivan’s Island over the weekend.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The body of Elijah Giddiens, 23, of Charleston, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard in Shem Creek around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District said they were searching for a man after a “swimmers in distress” service call around 3 p.m. Saturday. They said he went missing near station 13.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death is presumed drowning, but an autopsy is pending.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is investigating.

