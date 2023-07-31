Coroner identifies missing swimmer recovered in Shem Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the swimmer who went missing from Sullivan’s Island over the weekend.

The body of Elijah Giddiens, 23, of Charleston, was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard in Shem Creek around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District said they were searching for a man after a “swimmers in distress” service call around 3 p.m. Saturday. They said he went missing near station 13.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death is presumed drowning, but an autopsy is pending.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.