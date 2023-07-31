SC Lottery
Charleston Police look to enhance public safety through community feedback

A new community survey wants to gather community input on police in Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new community survey wants to gather community input on police in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department and the Citizen Police Advisory Council on Monday launched an online survey about community perceptions, needs and expectations.

Officials said the survey will “help shape the future of community policing in Charleston.”

“We value the input and perspectives of our community members immensely, and this survey is an essential step in our commitment to fostering a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the citizens we serve,” Interim Police Chief Chito Walker said.

The survey will be open for a month and is available in English and Spanish.

A link to the survey can be found here.

