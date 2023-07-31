City of Charleston’s Operation Move Out kicks off Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the summer days roll on, the city of Charleston is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual event, “Operation Move-out.”

Over the next few days, the city will bring extra enforcement to ensure trash does not pile up on the side of roads.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m. the city will be actively involved in managing the disposal of trash and household items.

The initiative is specifically designed to tackle the challenge of discarded household goods and trash as renters and college students move out of their downtown rental properties.

The city aims to facilitate the high volume of downtown rental unit turnover during the last week of July to ensure a cleaner, safer, and more pleasant environment for both Charleston residents and visitors.

The department divides up into zones to pick up discarded items left on the curb.

Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Department Dan Riccio says move-out day was not always a five-day program.

“Initially, we had a one-day program, but with the college students, student population increasing, we had to go through a five-day program,” Riccio said. “So, we basically have current enforcement officers patrolling areas. We have passed out informational flyers to not only the renters but also the landlords.”

Officials say it’s important for those that are discarding items to follow the instructions on the flyer provided by the department.

They also encourage people to contact Goodwill and other nonprofits to have their gently used items picked up.

The last day for collection will be at 5 p.m. on Friday.

