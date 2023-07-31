SC Lottery
Colleton County murder suspect faces 17 new charges

The man charged with multiple counts of murder in a July fire in Green Pond is now facing more than a dozen new charges.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with multiple counts of murder in a July fire in Green Pond is now facing more than a dozen new charges.

Ryan Lenard Manigo has been charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Jefferson Burnell, 49; Shamiah Rutledge, 7; and Amose Magood, 73, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He is also charged with one count of first-degree arson for the fire that resulted in the death of Maggie Magwood, 101.

The solicitor’s office also listed two counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of kidnapping, six counts of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and one count of incest.

He had been previously charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the July 3 deaths of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman after six people were found dead following a house fire in the Green Pond community.

He was being held in the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing Monday afternoon, but a magistrate judge cannot grant bond on murder charges, meaning he will remain in jail until he can appear before a circuit court judge at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

