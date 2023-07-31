Daily storms possible as we head into August!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the last day of July and very typical late July weather is expected today. That means sunshine, hot temperatures and afternoon and evening storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.

