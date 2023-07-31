SC Lottery
Deputies investigating after horses shot in Dorchester County

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three horses were found with gunshot wounds Saturday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three horses were found with gunshot wounds Saturday.

The incident happened at 120 Rancho Hippey Way near St. George, spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said. One of the horses died from its injuries.

“This is a very disturbing incident that has happened. We are working very hard to identify those responsible and the reason for the assault on the animals,” Sheriff Knight said in a release.

According to an incident report, the owner told deputies that they saw people shooting guns in an adjacent field on Friday, and they yelled at them to stop shooting toward the horses’ pasture. The owner said the people briefly stopped firing the guns but continued shortly after.

The next morning, the owner found one of the horses dead with multiple gunshot wounds, the report states. The other two horses were also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to identify the person or persons responsible.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

