Dorchester Dist. 4 to consolidate middle schools when new campus opens in 2024

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Four will be opening its first new school in nearly 25 years in 2024, a new middle school next to Woodland High School.

When Woodland Middle School opens, Superintendent Jeffrey Beckwith said they plan on consolidating their two middle schools in St. George and in the Harleyville area to the new location off Highway 78.

“We want to be able to put everybody under one roof and better serve our students,” Beckwith said. “It’s really what it comes down to when we look at the age of our buildings at both ends of our district, and the opportunity to provide more programming for our students. It’s a no-brainer. We appreciate the community voting on this referendum to make this happen.”

Beckwith said the new middle school will cost anywhere between $35 million and $40 million once complete. The final number is dependent on the price of materials, and it is funded by a referendum passed by voters in 2020.

He said it will hold around 500 students, giving them more room for extracurricular programs, such as band.

Some St. George-area residents are concerned about the building’s location. They said some people in upper Dorchester County are low-income and may not have access to a car to make the commute.

The superintendent said the current St. George Middle School could become the new district office, while the Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle School could be used to help handle future growth.

Though construction is supposed to finish around the end of the year, the superintendent said they are considering waiting until the 2024-2025 school year to open it.

