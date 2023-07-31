SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Dist. 4 to consolidate middle schools when new campus opens in 2024

Dorchester School District Four will be opening its first new school in nearly 25 years in 2024, a new middle school next to Woodland High School.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Four will be opening its first new school in nearly 25 years in 2024, a new middle school next to Woodland High School.

When Woodland Middle School opens, Superintendent Jeffrey Beckwith said they plan on consolidating their two middle schools in St. George and in the Harleyville area to the new location off Highway 78.

“We want to be able to put everybody under one roof and better serve our students,” Beckwith said. “It’s really what it comes down to when we look at the age of our buildings at both ends of our district, and the opportunity to provide more programming for our students. It’s a no-brainer. We appreciate the community voting on this referendum to make this happen.”

Beckwith said the new middle school will cost anywhere between $35 million and $40 million once complete. The final number is dependent on the price of materials, and it is funded by a referendum passed by voters in 2020.

He said it will hold around 500 students, giving them more room for extracurricular programs, such as band.

Some St. George-area residents are concerned about the building’s location. They said some people in upper Dorchester County are low-income and may not have access to a car to make the commute.

The superintendent said the current St. George Middle School could become the new district office, while the Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle School could be used to help handle future growth.

Though construction is supposed to finish around the end of the year, the superintendent said they are considering waiting until the 2024-2025 school year to open it.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect

Latest News

The city of Charleston is accepting donations of school supplies through Aug. 10 for the annual...
Annual Charleston First Day Festival school supply drive underway
One Summerville couple wants more out-of-state law after their farm animals were attacked and...
Summerville couple calls for action after losing farm animals in pit bull attack
The project to replace the Beresford Bridge is set to begin on Aug. 15 and take approximately...
Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project to begin in mid-August
Sierra Morrison faces one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. She turned herself in to...
Summerville mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting