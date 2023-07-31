SC Lottery
Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he hit a cow on the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, ejecting Brown and causing severe injuries.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help Brown’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

