Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Regularly drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, could raise your blood pressure, even in adults without hypertension, according to a new study.

The study says as little as one alcoholic drink increased blood pressure in men and women, including those with no existing blood pressure issues or conditions related to alcohol.

Researchers looked at data from seven studies conducted around the world between 1997 and 2021 involving more than 19,000 adults.

The study found that even less than one drink a day produced a small rise in systolic pressure over an average of five years.

It also found that small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic, blood pressure reading, but only in men.

