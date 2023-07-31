Low-pressure area in Atlantic expected to become Tropical Storm Emily

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances and one of them could be the season’s fifth-named storm by Tuesday.

The first of the two systems, with a 70% chance of formation into at least a tropical depression within 48 hours, is located about 700 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

But forecasters say the system does not yet have a well-defined center of circulation.

The system is expected to move northwestward at 10 to 15 mph on Monday and then turn to the north over the central subtropical Atlantic.

The other system, which is in the mid-Atlantic and much closer to the United States, has a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression over the next seven days. The National Hurricane Center places that chance of development at only 20%.

But forecasters say it will begin producing gale-force winds Monday while it moves quickly toward the east-northeast at about 30 mph.

If it were to develop, the next name on the list after Emily is Franklin.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

