Lowcountry man helps Argentinian youth table tennis team after travel mix-up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston table tennis club player went out of his way to help a young team from Argentina keep doing what they love after a planned trip took a wrong turn.

The last few days have been rocky for the Argentinian youth table tennis team that was bound for the Pan American Youth Table Tennis Championship. This year’s tournament, featuring 166 of the best young players from around the world, took place over the past week in Charleston, West Virginia.

After a mix-up for travel and booking, the Argentinian team ended up in Charleston, South Carolina, instead.

Charleston Table Tennis Center member Clint Veach stepped in when he heard the news, renting cars for and personally driving the team back and forth to make sure they would not miss their chance at success.

It all ended on Monday at the Charleston International Airport, after Veach saw the Argentinian Youth Team off for their trip back home.

A Lowcountry table tennis player stepped up to help the Argentinian youth table tennis team that set to compete at the Pan American Youth Table Tennis Championship in Charleston, West Virginia, after a travel mix-up sent them to Charleston, South Carolina. (Provided)

“To help kids play this sport, I mean, it’s the best sport in the world,” Veach said. “Because you play it well as a five-year-old and you can play it well as a seven-year-old. You can’t do that with any other sport.”

After playing a strong match at the tournament last week, Argentinian Head Coach Diego Temperley says the team is tired but extremely grateful for everyone who stepped in to help.

“They play with passion, they play with all you can do,” Temperley said. “For me and for the team, this is experience. For travel, for resolving problems.”

For now, the team will head home to Buenos Aires with a fifth-place overall finish.

