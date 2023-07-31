SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry man helps Argentinian youth table tennis team after travel mix-up

A Charleston table tennis club player went out of his way to help a young team from Argentina keep doing what they love after a planned trip took a wrong turn.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston table tennis club player went out of his way to help a young team from Argentina keep doing what they love after a planned trip took a wrong turn.

The last few days have been rocky for the Argentinian youth table tennis team that was bound for the Pan American Youth Table Tennis Championship. This year’s tournament, featuring 166 of the best young players from around the world, took place over the past week in Charleston, West Virginia.

After a mix-up for travel and booking, the Argentinian team ended up in Charleston, South Carolina, instead.

Charleston Table Tennis Center member Clint Veach stepped in when he heard the news, renting cars for and personally driving the team back and forth to make sure they would not miss their chance at success.

It all ended on Monday at the Charleston International Airport, after Veach saw the Argentinian Youth Team off for their trip back home.

A Lowcountry table tennis player stepped up to help the Argentinian youth table tennis team...
A Lowcountry table tennis player stepped up to help the Argentinian youth table tennis team that set to compete at the Pan American Youth Table Tennis Championship in Charleston, West Virginia, after a travel mix-up sent them to Charleston, South Carolina.(Provided)

“To help kids play this sport, I mean, it’s the best sport in the world,” Veach said. “Because you play it well as a five-year-old and you can play it well as a seven-year-old. You can’t do that with any other sport.”

After playing a strong match at the tournament last week, Argentinian Head Coach Diego Temperley says the team is tired but extremely grateful for everyone who stepped in to help.

“They play with passion, they play with all you can do,” Temperley said. “For me and for the team, this is experience. For travel, for resolving problems.”

For now, the team will head home to Buenos Aires with a fifth-place overall finish.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect

Latest News

According to the Governors Highway Association, pedestrians are being hit and killed by drivers...
Income disparities prevalent with Lowcountry pedestrian-related crash sites
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to identify the person or persons...
Deputies investigating after horses shot in Dorchester County
A Charleston table tennis club player went out of his way to help a young team from Argentina...
VIDEO: Lowcountry man helps Argentinian youth table tennis team after travel mix-up
The city of Charleston is accepting donations of school supplies through Aug. 10 for the annual...
Annual Charleston First Day Festival school supply drive underway