Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion mark for Tuesday’s drawing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For only the fifth time, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached 10 digits.

When the lottery draws the winning numbers Tuesday night, hopefuls will be playing for a jackpot estimated to be $1.05 billion with a cash payout of $527 million.

The first time the top prize exceeded a billion dollars was in October 2018, when a player in Simpsonville won a record jackpot of $1.5 billion. The most recent time was in January, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

In Friday’s drawing, a North Augusta player nearly won big, matching four of the first five white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. That winning ticket was sold at the Sprint Food Stores on East Martintown Road.

Anyone wishing to buy a ticket for Tuesday’s drawing may do so until 10 p.m. Tuesday, one hour before the drawing takes place.

The odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.

