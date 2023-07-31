Moncks Corner receives $1M grant for inclusive playground

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A $1 million grant from the state will go towards building an inclusive playground in Moncks Corner.

The playground will be constructed at the Regional Recreation Complex.

The new playground will be located near the Home Telecom Miracle Field.

“Making sure Moncks Corner serves the recreation needs of all our citizens, regardless of ability, has been so important for me and this will be such an amazing addition to our facilities and tie in well with the Miracle League Field.,” Mayor Michael Lockliear said. “I can’t thank our delegation enough for their work to make this worthwhile project happen.”

The playground will add the existing fields for baseball, football and soccer, the basketball courts and the miracle field.

Officials say the playground is the next step in offering recreation opportunities for residents.

“In Moncks Corner, we are investing in our children and there is no better investment than that”, Rep. Sylleste Davis said.

Davis along with Sen. Larry Grooms and other members of the Berkeley County delegation requested the funding for the project.

Other parts of the project include bathrooms and shade structures.

The town says, with funding secured, they can begin the design process and hope to have construction complete in 2024.

