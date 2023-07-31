SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at age 70

Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by...
Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Paul Reubens, an actor and comedian best known to a generation as Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70.

His Facebook page said the actor died on Sunday after a private battle with cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post said.

In addition to the kiddie TV show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and the cult classic movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” Reubens has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including small parts in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie and the Hulu show “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The...
Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway in New York, Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a car theft and shooting in West...
Police investigating shooting, car theft in West Ashley
The U.S. Coast Guard says they are looking for a person in the water off of Sullivan’s Island...
U.S. Coast Guard looks for missing man off of Sullivan’s Island
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a shooting...
Coroner IDs woman in deadly early-morning shooting outside restaurant
Faith Robinson is charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, Capt. Chris Hirsch...
Grandmother charged after Summerville child’s drowning death
Transportation officials said a Colleton County road will be closed for a week while repairs...
SC Dept. of Transportation closing Colleton Co. road to repair pipe

Latest News

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Ryan Manigo, 33, faces 17 new charges, including three new counts of murder, as the...
Colleton County murder suspect faces 17 new charges